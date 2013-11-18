Entertainment News
Rapper The Game Donates $10,000 To The Philippine​s Diaster Relief

Compton rapper The Game is doing some good in the world. The rapper turned reality star just donated ten thousand dollars to the Philippines Disaster Relief following the typhoon that destroyed the country.

In a statement released in Instagram, The Game said, “Thus hurts my heart knowing that many of those amongst the dead are little children. It is in these times where we as people if this world get the opportunity to unite with one another & give back, help, lend a hand, donate or just send prayers.”

The country, located in the southeastern region of Asia, was hit by the super storm leaving a trail of destruction and tragedy in its wake. As of now, 3,500 people are dead, more than 1,100 are still missing, and more than 12,000 people have suffered injuries.

We will continue to send prayers and positive energy in the Philippines direction.

