Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Reports: Bruce Jenner Wants To Be A Woman!

Leave a comment


//

Well this is interesting…

Reports are coming out that the real reason that Bruce and Kris Jenner split, was because he wanted to become a woman…

Now these are reports that are coming from STAR Magazine, so none of this is information from me.

The Cover of STAR Magazine is a picture of Bruce Jenner with the caption “Bruce Wants To Be A Woman”…

Then it goes on to say that Kris has threatened to expose his darkest secret, and that he has more dresses than Kim does at their Malibu mansion…

Not sure if I can buy this one or not…  Check out the cover here!!

bruce jenner , Bruce Jenner a woman , Bruce Jenner and kim kardashian , Bruce Jenner and Kris , Bruce Jenner dating , Bruce Jenner decathlon , Bruce Jenner kardashian family , Bruce Jenner leaked pics , Bruce Jenner naked , Bruce Jenner nude , Bruce Jenner olympics , Bruce Jenner twitter , Bruce Jenner woman , katy kim kardashian , Kendall Jenner bikini , Kendall Jenner instagram , Kim Kardashian and kanye west , Kim Kardashian instagram , Kim Kardashian north west , Kim Kardashian preggers , Kim Kardashian pregnant , Kim Kardashian tweets , Kim Kardashian twitter , kris jenner , Kris Jenner Divorce , Kris jenner naked , Kris Jenner nude , Kris Jenner split , who is Bruce Jenner , \

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 8 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 8 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 8 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 10 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 10 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 10 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 10 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 11 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 12 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close