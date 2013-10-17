Reports: Bruce Jenner Wants To Be A Woman!

//
Well this is interesting…
Reports are coming out that the real reason that Bruce and Kris Jenner split, was because he wanted to become a woman…
Now these are reports that are coming from STAR Magazine, so none of this is information from me.
The Cover of STAR Magazine is a picture of Bruce Jenner with the caption “Bruce Wants To Be A Woman”…
Then it goes on to say that Kris has threatened to expose his darkest secret, and that he has more dresses than Kim does at their Malibu mansion…
Not sure if I can buy this one or not… Check out the cover here!!
