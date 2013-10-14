Taylor Swift Opens Her Own Wing at the Country Music Hall of Fame!



Class is now in session at the Taylor Swift Education Center at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. She cut the ribbon on her new namesake facility in Nashville during a ceremony on Saturday morning, showing off the museum’s expansion to reporters and local high school students. Swift donated $4 million to the Hall of Fame to endow the education center, which will include three classrooms, a hands-on instrument room and a children’s exhibit gallery for interactive exhibits, all spread over two floors. Her donation to the center stands as the largest individual artist gift ever donated to the Country Music Hall of Fame, where the singer signed her record contract as a teenager.

