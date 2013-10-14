Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Taylor Swift Opens Her Own Wing at the Country Music Hall of Fame!

Leave a comment

Taylor Swift Live In Auckland
Class is now in session at the Taylor Swift Education Center at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. She cut the ribbon on her new namesake facility in Nashville during a ceremony on Saturday morning, showing off the museum’s expansion to reporters and local high school students. Swift donated $4 million to the Hall of Fame to endow the education center, which will include three classrooms, a hands-on instrument room and a children’s exhibit gallery for interactive exhibits, all spread over two floors. Her donation to the center stands as the largest individual artist gift ever donated to the Country Music Hall of Fame, where the singer signed her record contract as a teenager.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 8 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 8 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 8 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 10 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 10 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 10 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 10 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 11 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 12 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close