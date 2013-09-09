Entertainment News
Eminem Gives The Most BIZARRE Interview EVER On ESPN

Soooo, Eminem showed up at the Michigan vs. Notre Dame game on Saturday and did a little half-time interview with Kirk Hebstreit and Brent Musberger and things got REAL weird real fast.

Naturally, social media blew up with comments about his weird behavior. Trying to explain what he did would never give it justice…so you have to just witness this for yourself:

 

Interesting…the look on his face for the first 30 seconds of that interview is the same one we all had on our faces during Miley Cyrus’ VMA performance.

Credit: Twitter @eminempicsx

Credit: Twitter @eminempicsx

 

 

 

 

