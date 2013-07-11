Entertainment News
Justin Bieber’s Friend Was Arrested On DUI Charges…..

Taken from TMZ

Lil Twist — Justin Bieber’s lackey — was ARRESTED for DUI in Calabasas, CA early this morning … while behind the wheel of Justin’s famous chromed- out Fisker Karma … TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us … 20-year-old Twist — real name Christopher Lynn Moore — was pulled over for speeding around 3:30 AM on Parkway Calabasas, while en route to Bieber’s mansion.

When officers approached the car, they believe Twist appeared to be under the influence of a substance … but we’re told he DID NOT appear to be drunk.

Twist was arrested and hauled to a nearby station where he was booked for DUI.

Story developing …

 

