Justin Bieber’s Friend Was Arrested On DUI Charges…..

Taken from TMZ
Lil Twist — Justin Bieber’s lackey — was ARRESTED for DUI in Calabasas, CA early this morning … while behind the wheel of Justin’s famous chromed- out Fisker Karma … TMZ has learned.
Law enforcement sources tell us … 20-year-old Twist — real name Christopher Lynn Moore — was pulled over for speeding around 3:30 AM on Parkway Calabasas, while en route to Bieber’s mansion.
When officers approached the car, they believe Twist appeared to be under the influence of a substance … but we’re told he DID NOT appear to be drunk.
Twist was arrested and hauled to a nearby station where he was booked for DUI.
Story developing …
