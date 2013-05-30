Entertainment News
Out with the old supermodel, in with a new supermodel! Adam Levine is dating 21 year old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model, Nina Agdal. He is 33 and she is 21. You also might recognize her from her steamy Hardee’s commercials as well.

The Maroon 5 frontman and the brunette bombshell have been dating since early spring, multiple insiders tell Us Weekly exclusively.

Up until now, Levine was most recently linked to Victoria’s Secret Angel Behati Prinsloo, whom he began dating in May 2012. The pair were rarely seen together in recent months, and at a May 14 Victoria’s Secret event in Santa Monica, Calif., Prinsloo was tight-lipped when Us asked the Namibian-born beauty if she was single. Levine has not publicly commented on their split.

