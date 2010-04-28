Tips For Getting The Most Out Of Running

Pick Up the Pace

Six expert tips for getting the most of every running experience

Tip 1: GO OFF-ROAD

“Running on trails never gets boring,” says Dave Watt, executive director of the American Running association. His advice: Be sure to wear a shoe that has more grip or traction, and stick with trail-specific running shoes. Also keep in mind that running on trails is best while it’s still light out — there are no street lamps in the woods.

Tip 2: SHOW OFF

“If you’re running at night, reflective clothing is mandatory,” says Watt. You may be able to see cars coming, but they can’t always see you, so make yourself as visible as possible. And always face traffic when running in the road.

