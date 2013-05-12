Entertainment News
Bad news for the Real Housewives Of Atlanta Veteran, as word came down Friday that her TV show “The New Normal” has been cancelled by NBC.

NeNe was playing character Rocky Rhoades on the show and she took to her Twitter to express her feelings on the shows cancellation.

Said Leakes;

 

 

NeNe still has The Real Housewives Of Atlanta as well as her reoccurring role on Glee and a brand new show that focuses on the upcoming nuptials between NeNe and Greg Leakes. So, while we don’t think she’s going to be hurting financially anytime soon, we’re sure the loss couldn’t have been easy. But with everything that she’s been able to hold down successfully, there will probably be a flood of scripts coming to her front door really soon. Best wishes to her and her fellow cast mates.

Tough Break For NeNe Leakes was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Cancellation , Nene Leakes , The New Normal

