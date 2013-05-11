Wow! TMZ cameras caught up with Dennis Rodman and he announced that he is heading back to North Korea on August 1st of this year to go hang out with Kim Jong Un in an attempt to gain the freedom of a United States hostage. Oh and by the way, he also said,

“Obama can’t do sh*t”

Check it out!

We’re pretty sure that there are a few things that President Obama can in fact do Mr. Rodman. One of them being, he can ignore the phone call he gets if in fact the North Korean regime decides to keep you against your will as a bargaining chip in their negotiations. That he could definitely do. We’re just saying. Good Luck to you.

Dennis Rodman Slams President Obama About North Korea “He Can’t Do Sh*t” was originally published on theurbandaily.com