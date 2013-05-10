Abercrombie & Fitch Hates Fat, Ugly People…No Seriously!

So in this week’s edition of blank stare news, Abercrombie & Fitch declares how much they hate fat, ugly people… no seriously.

The casual-wear retail store, which appeals to 18-22 year olds, is under fire for their exclusionary tactics. CEO Mike Jeffries released a statement defending the companies policies stating that they absolutely exclude certain shoppers.

“Companies that are in trouble are trying to target everybody: young, old, fat, skinny, but then you become totally vanilla, you don’t alienate anybody, but you don’t excite anybody, either,” Jeffries, 68, said.

The retail giant, which boast 300 stores in North America, and also owns Hollister.Co, Abercrombie Kids and Gilly Hicks, has no qualms with their blatant and prejudicial hiring policy.

“Beauty is everything, that’s why we hire good-looking people in our stores. Because good-looking people attract other good-looking people, and we want to market to cool, good-looking people. We don’t market to anyone other than that,” Jeffries continued.

Crazy, right! As a writer, seldom am I at a loss for words. I can’t believe in 2013, discrimination, this obvious is allowed and tolerated. Now don’t get me wrong, it’s okay if you prefer certain things. I enjoy vanilla instead of chocolate. But to say that all chocolate lovers aren’t allowed to shop here is a bit much. What do you think? Think Abercrombie & Fitch are exercising their preferences, or is this just blatant discrimination?

