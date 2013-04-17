Taylor Swift Gang Signs Translated

Had no Idea that T-Swizzle was tough enough to throw up gang signs!
But the star is known for not only bashing Ex-Boyfriends in most of her songs, but also throwing up a few signs in her videos.
They always seem to be around the same thing, which leads me to believe that this article I found was just for fun.
But if you’re a lover of Taylor Swift, check out her “Gang Signs” translated here!
crash
,
nude
,
radionow
,
T-swizzle
,
T-Swizzle facebook
,
T-Swizzle pic
,
T-Swizzle twitter
,
taylor swift
,
Taylor Swift arrest
,
Taylor Swift concert
,
Taylor Swift leaked pics
,
Taylor Swift lyrics
,
Taylor Swift music
,
Taylor swift myspace
,
taylor swift naked
,
Taylor Swift new music
,
Taylor Swift nude
,
Taylor Swift nude pics
,
Taylor Swift RadioNOW
,
Taylor Swift rehab
,
Taylor Swift show
,
Taylor Swift streak
,
taylor swift twitter
,
Taylor Swift videos
,
who is T-Swizzle
Also On RadioNOW 100.9: