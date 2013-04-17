Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Taylor Swift Gang Signs Translated

Leave a comment

Had no Idea that T-Swizzle was tough enough to throw up gang signs!

But the star is known for not only bashing Ex-Boyfriends in most of her songs, but also throwing up a few signs in her videos.

They always seem to be around the same thing, which leads me to believe that this article I found was just for fun.

But if you’re a lover of Taylor Swift, check out her “Gang Signs” translated here!

crash , nude , radionow , T-swizzle , T-Swizzle facebook , T-Swizzle pic , T-Swizzle twitter , taylor swift , Taylor Swift arrest , Taylor Swift concert , Taylor Swift leaked pics , Taylor Swift lyrics , Taylor Swift music , Taylor swift myspace , taylor swift naked , Taylor Swift new music , Taylor Swift nude , Taylor Swift nude pics , Taylor Swift RadioNOW , Taylor Swift rehab , Taylor Swift show , Taylor Swift streak , taylor swift twitter , Taylor Swift videos , who is T-Swizzle

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 8 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 8 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 8 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 10 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 10 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 10 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 10 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 11 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 12 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close