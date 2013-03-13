What’s age got to do with it? Soulful rock and roll diva extraordinaire Tina Turner (pictured) is proving that age ain’t nothing but a number as she became the first senior to ever grace the cover of Germany’s Vogue Magazine, reports Billboard Magazine.

Flaunting her 73 years on Vogue’s April 2013 issue, Turner, who still manages to maintain her girlish figure, is photographed with the appropriate coverline, “Simply the Best!,” wearing a striking silk blue gown and a red pout. As always, the diva is sporting her signature honey blond mussed up hairstyle. The cover was shot by famed photography duo Claudia Knoepfel and Stefan Indlekofer.

The only other aging beauty who has appeared on Vogue’s cover was actress Meryl Streep, age 62; Streep graced the cover of the American version of the magazine last year.

Turner, who was born Anna Mae Bullock in Nutbush, Tenn., has been an entertainer for nearly 60 years. The Grammy-winning rock artist rose to mainstream prominence in the ’60s as part of the duo Ike & Tina Turner. Ike and Tina married in 1962 and performed together. The duo’s turbulent and abusive relationship was documented in the memorable 1993 semi-autobiographical film, “What’s Love Got to Do With It.”

After the couple divorced in 1978, Turner reinvented herself and went on to reach career highs like never before. Dubbed the “Queen of Rock and Roll,” Turner has won eight Grammys and has sold more concert tickets than any other solo performer in history.

After making a life for herself in Switzerland for the past 20 years, she reportedly applied for Swiss citizenship last year. It was granted this past January thereby renouncing her American one.

Turner is also back in the studio working on her next album, “Beyond 2.”

Tina Turner Still Fab At 73, Oldest Beauty To Grace A Vogue Magazine Cover was originally published on newsone.com

