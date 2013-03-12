FAIL: Woman Tries To Sell Kids On Facebook

Sallisaw, Oklahoma native (and most likely local idiot) Misty Van Horn was arrested last week for trying to pawn off her 10-month old baby via Facebook. Police were alerted that Horn had tried to sell her youngest child to a woman who lived 30 minutes away in Fort Smith, Arkansas. DailyDot reported that Horn had sent Facebook messages offering the baby and all of her stuff for the price of $1,000.

“Just come to Sallisaw, it’s only 30 minutes away and I’ll give you all of her stuff and let y’all have her forever for $1,000. – Misty Van Horn via Facebook

In addition to offering up her youngest daughter, Horn was willing to throw in her 2-year-old for the package deal price of $4,000.

I don’t have any kids to sell, but I have a sweet bike I’ll let go of for the right price….what is wrong with people, seriously!~?

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: