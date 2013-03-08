Justin Bieber “The F**K You Say!?” “I’ll Beat The F**k Outta You!!!”

SOURCE TMZ:

It appears that more than ever Justin Bieber Is NOT that dude to be messed with! After being rushed to his vehicle some paps were all up in arms about there physicality and lack of content. So they begin to bi-rad Justin and his team..Then it gets interesting! Check out this excerpt from TMZ

The photog — clearly upset by the physical contact — immediately claimed he was assaulted … and began to cuss out Bieber, who was already inside the waiting SUV.

But Bieber clearly heard the photog’s insults (“f**k off back to America”, “f**king little moron”) … ’cause the singer opened his SUV door and sprung out of the car … trying to attack the photog.

While Bieber’s bodyguard held him back, the singer screamed … “What the f**k you say?”

The photog shot back — “You heard what I said … you heard what I f**king said, mate.”

Bieber replied, “I’ll f**king beat the f**k out of you.”

Justin tried to swing at the photog, but his bouncers kept the singer at bay … and eventually pushed him back inside the SUV.

The car left the scene without further incident.

Safe to say that you better leave Justin Bieber alone…or that’s your A$$!

