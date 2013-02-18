Kris Humphries Says He Will Ditch The Playoffs to Face Off With Kim K in Court!

Entertainment News
According to TMZ, Kris Humphries is so hell-bent on humiliating Kim Kardashian … he’s willing to screw over his team and risk the NBA championship … just to face off with her in court.

A judge has set a May 6th trial date for K & K’s long-awaited showdown. Kim has wanted a simple divorce for nearly a year-and-a-half, but Kris wants an annulment on grounds she allegedly defrauded him … he also wants to prove her reality show is fake (as if we all didn’t know that…).

Problem is … Kris’ team, the Brooklyn Nets, are on track to score a spot in the 2013 Playoffs — which run from April 20th to June 20th.

Since the trial could last 2-3 days … Kris has several options:

1. Settle the case BEFORE it goes to trial so he can play in the playoffs.

2. Play in Playoff games but miss the trial. It can go on without him, though it puts him at a handicap.

3. Go to the trial and let his team down

Sources close to Kris tell TMZ … the NBA’er has already made up his mind — if the Nets make the playoffs, and the trial falls on game days … he’ll ditch the games.

Now the really stupid part. There’s no way Kris is going to win this trial. The judge will grant the divorce and Kris will get no money, because of the iron-clad prenup (and the fact the marriage lasted 72 days). As for what Kris will risk … his 2-year, $24 million contract.

See, I always knew that Kris Humphries was an idiot but this takes things to a WHOLE NEW LEVEL. But it’s ok, I mean it’s not like he’s much of a game changer for the Nets anyway. I mean, that would require him actually getting off the bench, right? HA!

