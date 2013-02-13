Entertainment News
GOSSIP: Steve Martin A First Time Dad At 67?

Must be nice to be a guy, you literally have all the time in the world to have kids but us girls get scared once we hit 30-35. Uugh – Reka

Gossipcop is reporting!

Steve Martin is a first-time dad!

The 67-year-old actor and his wife, 41-year-old Anne Stringfield, welcomed a baby in December, according to the New York Post.

Martin and his wife of nearly six years were reportedly spotted with their new child near their L.A. home.

Gossip Cop has reached out to a rep for Martin for confirmation, and will have updates.

Reka , Steve Martin

