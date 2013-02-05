Entertainment News
Tony Parker References Chris Brown’s Violent Behavior In Lawsuit Against Nightclub

tony-parker-lawsuitThings are getting bad for Chris Brown and his uncontrollable temper. NBA player Tony Parker is using Brown’s violent tendencies to help win a lawsuit against New York City nightclub.

Remember when Drake and Breezy got into the bottle bashing incident at Club WiP over Rihanna last June? Tony Parker was at the club during the incident. When things popped off between Drake and Chris Brown, Parker was hit in the eye with a shard of glass. The piece of glass pierced Tony Parker’s cornea. Because of this, Tony filed a $20 million lawsuit against Club WiP, claiming they never should have allowed Brown in an enviroment where he could fly off the handle knowing his violent past.

Parker has recently filed new legal papers citing Breezy’s latest fight with singer-songwriter Frank Ocean is proof Chris Brown isn’t fit to be in social settings. The basketball player also referenced Brown’s 2009 assault of Rihanna to further prove WiP ignored Brown’s violent nature in order to make some money. He believes there was more than enough reason for WiP to refuse brown a table that fateful night in June.

