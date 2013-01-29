Car Nearly Hits Police After Riding through Sea Foam!

Watch this video of a car arising from sea foam out of nowhere!

In this video filmed in Australia’s Sunshine Coast, an amateur filmmaker records a clip of sea foam that has risen up to cover a nearby road. Two friends are heard off-camera discussing a public transportation bus that is slowly making its way through the wall of foam while two traffic cops observe the situation.

About 10 seconds into the video, one of the observers says, “Oh, look, there’s a wave.”

Except, it’s not. What appeared to be a tide of sea foam is actually a previously unseen car plowing through the water. It suddenly bursts through the foam and nearly collides with the two police officers.

source: news.yahoo.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: