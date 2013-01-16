Conrad Bain Of ‘Diff’rent Strokes’ Dead At 89

Gary Coleman and Conrad Bain on the set of the television show “Diff’rent Strokes.” January 3, 1985. (AP Photo)

Conrad Bain, who played Phillip Drummond on “Diff’rent Strokes,” is dead at 89, TMZ reports. Details surrounding his death are unclear.

The entertainment spoke with Bain’s family, who said that the actor died last night in Livermore, Calif. His daughter, Jennifer, told TMZ that her father was “an amazing person. He was a lot like Mr. Drummond, but much more interesting in real life. He was an amazing father.”

The actor is survived by his three sons and one daughter. He also has a surviving twin brother, Bonar Bain.

Bain co-starred on “Diff’rent Strokes” opposite the late Gary Coleman and Todd Bridges.

