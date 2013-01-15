Entertainment News
Hulk Hogan Suing for 50 Million Dollars!

Wrestler Hulk Hogan has filed a lawsuit against the Tampa-based Laser Spine Institute, saying the clinic did unnecessary surgeries that damaged his career.
The Tampa Bay Times reports that Hogan filed the lawsuit Monday. He filed under his real name, which is Terry Bollea. It seeks damages of $50 million.
In addition to claiming unnecessary surgeries, the lawsuit also says the Laser Spine Institute used an endorsement from Hogan without permission or payment.

