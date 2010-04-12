EXCLUSIVE: Watch Conan O’Brien This Fall On…

And the winner of the Conan O’Brien sweepstakes is … TBS.

According to a press release sent out by the cable network, the comedian is joining TBS to host a late-night show that is expected to debut in November. O’Brien’s show will be followed on TBS’ schedule by George Lopez’s “Lopez Tonight,” which will move to midnight.

“In three months I’ve gone from network television to Twitter to performing live in theater, and now I’m headed to basic cable,” O’Brien said in the statement. “My plan is working perfectly.”

He also Tweeted Monday: “The good news: I will be doing a show on TBS starting in November! The bad news: I’ll be playing Rudy on the all new Cosby Show.”

O’Brien is currently embarking on a nationwide comedy tour, but he made bigger headlines earlier this year when NBC decided to move Jay Leno back to “The Tonight Show’s” late-night slot. O’Brien, who had been hosting “Tonight,” left the network.

Since his departure at the end of February, O’Brien has joined Twitter and decided to follow someone at random; launched a 32-city comedy tour (which will include much of his “Tonight Show” crew); and been the subject of countless rumors as to where he will land when a non-compete clause with NBC is over.

Source

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: