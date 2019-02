Lacey called the show this morning because her boyfriend, Jake (who’s an electrician), has been making random house calls late at night. She started to get kinda paranoid when she found a house key in one of his tool boxes! The key didn’t belong to their house and even more fishy, there were no tools in the box.

Listen to the call here: 11.01 WRONG NUMBER FLIRTING 1

Listen here: 11.03 WRONG NUMBER FLIRTING 2

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: