Could there be another sex tape starring Kim Kardashian and Ray J on the horizon? I highly doubt it. In fact, I’d expect one featuring Santa’s Helper and Nicki Minaj first before a round two of that old couple hit the Web.

But hey, here’s the humor rumor just in case you’re doing for another boring adventure in sexual voyeurism:

A second sex-tape featuring Kim Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Ray J is being shopped around for $30 million. The reality star, who rose to fame after her infamous 2003 home video hit the web, is reportedly terrified that the new clip could be leaked online.

But even Contact Music is skeptical:

First point: nobody’s going to pay $30 million for the video, and secondly, the source of this rather spurious story is the rather spurious Daily Star. But anyway, the UK newspaper quotes an insider as saying, “It’s definitely Kim in the video. And it’s even raunchier than her last one. There are all kinds of eye-popping moments.” Kim, 32, has since made millions after being catapulted to fame (maybe she could buy the tape and prevent it from being leaked) though she’s said to be worried about the effect it would have on her current relationship with rapper Kanye West. She started dating the rapper, 35, earlier this year after divorcing husband of 72 days Kris Humphries, remember him?

Don’t Get Too Excited About The New Kim Kardashian Sex Tape Rumor was originally published on theurbandaily.com

