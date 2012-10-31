Kendrick Lamar Talks Childhood Crush on Brandy

Before he started recording songs in honor of Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar tells Fuse TV that he used to have a childhood crush on Brandy. “I found this four-leaf clover and my wish was to meet Brandy for my birthday,” he explained. “The wish never came true, though.”

He also talked being told about the virtues of condom usage as a child, singing “Silent Night,” watching Martin whenever he can, and that one time he had to handle a female bully.

Check the interview in full below:

Meanwhile, ’round of applause because Compton’s own had a nice first sales week for his debut album good kid, m.A.A.d city (via Hits Daily Double):

Swift wasn’t the only news of the week.Aftermath/Intersope’s Kendrick Lamar scores an impressive 242k, #2 bow for his debut, good kid, m.A.A.d city, as the latest heir to the South Central L.A. rap throne, hand-picked by Dr. Dre himself.

