Ludacris gets flirtatious with Kelly Rowland in the video for “Representin’,” the second single from his eighth studio album, Ludaversal.

Watch: Ludacris Throws A ‘Project X’ Style Party In New Video

It’s pretty standard Luda talking dirty after dark. Can’t help but get that LL and Fat Joe feeling though with the choice of slang. I’ve been proudly “representin” since 1994 and even I’m giving this the side-eye. But maybe it’s just me. Bring on the Kelly Rowland gifs.

Get more new music and interviews on TheUrbanDaily.com:

DJ Scratch Remembers Jam Master Jay

Why Will Smith Needs To Rap Again [VIDEO]

Diddy, Chris Brown & More Get A Jump On Halloween [PHOTOS]

Ludacris Rides Out With Kelly Rowland In “Representin’” [VIDEO PREMIERE] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: