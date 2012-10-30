NBA Preview: Who Can Dethrone The Miami Heat? [VIDEO]

The 2012-2013 NBA Basketball season officially begins tonight and the defending champion Miami Heat start the year off against the Boston Celtics. As if there wasn’t enough bad blood between the Eastern Conference title contenders, Ray Allen’s defection for The Heat in the off-season has only stirred the pot.

ESPN analysts give their picks for who is the biggest threat to the Miami Heat. Who do you think is going to come out of the East this year? And will the Lakers take the West wit the additions of Dwight Howard and Steve Nash? Sound off in the comments!

