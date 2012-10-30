Usher & Tameka Raymond Child Custody Case Being Investigated

Tameka Raymond who recently lost custody of her two sons with Usher may be getting some help from an unlikely source…a local news station in Atlanta. CBS News in Atlanta will be investigating Tameka’s case as to whether or not the judge in her child custody battle was influenced by campaign contributions from Usher’s team.

The judge in the couple’s child custody case, Judge Tipton-Lane, along with another judge is the focus of an investigation launched by CBS after reports of favorable judgments for campaign contributors was uncovered.

Tameka’s attorney, Lisa West, filed a Motion for Recusal, after learning that Judge Bensonetta Tipton-Lane had a “special relationship” with Usher’s attorney, John Mayoue. In 2008, Mayoue helped Judge Lane to get reelected. Not only was he on the board of her reelection committee, but his law firm also donated to Lane’s campaign and hosted a fundraising reception that raised thousands of dollars. FYI, this was all legal. Currently, Georgia law allows for attorneys to contribute to judicial campaigns. However, West believes that Judge Lane should have disclosed her relationship with Mayoue in open court. Because she didn’t, West is asking for a new trial and for Lane to recuse herself (i.e. take several seats). Not surprisingly, Judge Lane denied West’s motion. However, the motion still prompted an FBI investigation as to whether or not there was any possible judicial corruption in Raymond vs. Raymond.

