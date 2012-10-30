Gossip: Ellie Goulding & Skrillex Split

“It’s over,” a source close to Goulding tells Us. “There’s no bad blood. Just a classic case of long distance being impossible. They hope to remain good friends.” Indeed, Goulding and Skrillex struggled to keep the love alive with Goulding based in the UK, while her man lived in Los Angeles.

“It just happened. Their schedules are just too crazy,” a second insider tells Us. “Work schedules and distance took their toll. She’s fine though.”

