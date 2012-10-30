audio
16 Things You Didn’t Know About Prince

Prince’s birthday was on June 7th and he doesn’t have a new album coming out, so we’re going to assume that Buzzfeed.com made this nifty list because they were inspired by his Purple Majesty’s pure, everyday  awesomeness (or Diddy’s Halloween costume).

Check out some of the things they dug up about Prince Rogers Nelson.

2. He Danced With James Brown When He Was 10

“My stepdad put me on stage with him and I danced a bit until the bodyguard took me off,” Prince told MTV in 1985. He would later dance with Brown – and Michael Jackson! – in this astonishing footage from a concert at the Beverly Theatre in Los Angeles in 1983. B.B. King was also on stage!

6. He Wanted Vanity To Be Known As “Vagina”

Prince also ghostwrote and produced a record for Vanity 6, a trio fronted by Denise Matthews, a woman he was dating in the early Eighties. He wanted her to go by the stage name Vagina – pronounced “va-geena” – but she refused, and went with Vanity instead. The group was called Vanity 6 because among the three members, there were six breasts.

11. He Intended To Release An Entire Album As A Woman

Prince developed a feminine alter ego known as Camille while working on Sign O The Times. He used the persona on the single “If I Was Your Girlfriend,” and achieved the effect by slowing down the tape as he sang in his normal register, and then speeding the tape up in playback. He reportedly recorded an entire album as Camille, but eventually scrapped it along with plans to film a movie about the character in which he’d play himself as well as appear in drag as Camille.

READ THE FULL LIST AT BUZZFEED.COM

16 Things You Didn’t Know About Prince was originally published on theurbandaily.com

