RZA makes his directorial debut in The Man With The Iron Fists and what would a Kung Fu movie be without a dope soundtrack? Kanye West already let us hear his “White Dress” track, but now we get something a little dirtier from the fist clan. Check out Method Man, Freddie Gibbs and Streetlife on “Built For This.”

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Method Man F/ Freddie Gibbs & StreetLife “Built For This” [VIDEO PREMIERE] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: