audio
Home

Method Man F/ Freddie Gibbs & StreetLife “Built For This” [VIDEO PREMIERE]

Leave a comment

RZA makes his directorial debut in The Man With The Iron Fists and what would a Kung Fu movie be without a dope soundtrack?  Kanye West already let us hear his “White Dress” track, but now we get something a little dirtier from the fist clan. Check out Method Man, Freddie Gibbs and Streetlife on “Built For This.”

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Method Man F/ Freddie Gibbs & StreetLife “Built For This” [VIDEO PREMIERE] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Freddie Gibbs , Method Man , RZA , Street Life

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 8 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 8 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 9 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 10 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 10 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 10 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 10 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 11 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 12 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close